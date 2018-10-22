Senvion awarded major ISP wind energy contract with SSE to service four wind farms in Scotland

Senvion has been awarded a long term ISP contract by SSE to service four of the utility company’s wind farms in the north of Scotland.

Senvion will be providing full service support for 107 of its MM82 turbines across the four wind farms. This is one of the largest single service contracts signed by Senvion, covering nearly 10% of its entire service portfolio in the UK.

The services Senvion will provide include scheduled maintenance of the wind turbines, replacement of major components as needed and high Annual Technical Availability during the tenure of the agreed ISP.

The Senvion Inverness Service Centre played a crucial role in securing the contract with SSE, and will be responsible for managing the service contract.

Stuart Hood, SSE Head of Onshore Wind said: “We are pleased to have extended our partnership with Senvion which provides long term coverage and security to a significant proportion of our operational assets.”

Knud Rissel, Managing Director Europe North said: “We are delighted to be awarded this historic service contract with SSE, one of our longest standing customers in the UK. By selecting us again, SSE have demonstrated their trust in our people, technology and customer service. The scale of the project also cements our position as one of the leading turbine service providers in the UK and our commitment to long term support for our customers. At a time when reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy and improving efficiency is at its height, long-term, quality service provision is more important now than it has ever been.”

SSE plc is one of the UK’s leading energy companies, involved in the generation, distribution and supply of electricity and in the extraction, storage, distribution and supply of gas. Its core purpose is to provide the energy people need in a reliable and sustainable way. It supplies energy to around 7.45 million energy and home services accounts throughout Great Britain and Ireland, is frequently ranked number one for customer service and is the UK’s leading generator of electricity from renewable sources. It became a Living Wage employer in September 2013 and was accredited with the Fair Tax Mark in October 2014.

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location – with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company’s operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.