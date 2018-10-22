Ameren Missouri expanding wind energy in the Show-Me State

Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE), announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire, after construction, a wind generation facility of up to a 157-megawatts (MW) to be located in northwest Missouri. Today’s agreement, along with the previously-announced planned addition of a 400 MW wind generation facility in northeast Missouri, continues Ameren Missouri’s planned growth of renewable wind energy by 2020.

“Our transition to cleaner forms of generation is building momentum,” said Michael Moehn, president of Ameren Missouri. “Investing in renewable generation, with the majority in Missouri, benefits our customers and the communities we serve by keeping rates steady and increasing economic activity.”

The facility, developed by EDF Renewables North America, will be located in Atchison County. When operational in 2020, energy produced by the wind facility will power an estimated 47,000 homes. This new generation will help Ameren Missouri meet its goal of reducing carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050, based on 2005 levels.

Ameren Missouri’s planned additions will create approximately 280 jobs at the peak of construction, as well as several permanent jobs when the turbines are in service.

“Between the substantial improvements in the wind turbine technology, and declining prices, it makes a lot of sense for us to be making this significant investment,” said Ajay Arora, vice president of power operations and energy management at Ameren Missouri. “As we grow renewable energy, we’re also preparing smart technology upgrades for the state’s energy grid. Combined, they will create long-lasting, positive impacts for our customers.”

Both wind facility transactions are subject to a number of conditions, including approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission and obtaining a timely and acceptable transmission interconnection agreement from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

Today’s announcement is the second major step in implementing Ameren Missouri’s Integrated Resource Plan, a 20-year outlook that supports cleaner energy in the state. The plan is consistent with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard passed by voters in 2008. Planned investments include approximately $1 billion to build wind generation projects in Missouri and possibly neighboring states, resulting in at least 700 MWs of new wind-generated energy by 2020. Ameren Missouri also expects to add 100 MWs of solar-generated energy over the next 10 years, with 50 MWs targeted to come online by 2025.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.