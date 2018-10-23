Eolus places 130 MW wind power order for the first V150-4.2 MW wind turbines in Sweden

Vestas has received an order from long-term customer Eolus Vind AB for the Bäckhammar wind farm located in the municipalities of Kristinehamn and Degerfors in Sweden. Utilising Vestas’ product portfolio’s versatility, the project combines 22 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and nine V150-4.2 MW wind turbines to optimise performance and lower the cost of wind energy for the site’s specific wind power conditions. The order is first in Sweden featuring the V150-4.2 MW wind turbines.

The order underlines the strong relationship between Eolus and Vestas as well as Vestas’ leading role in the Swedish wind energy market. With the Bäckhammar project, Eolus and Vestas have collaborated on projects amounting to almost 900 MW in Sweden, while Vestas has installed more than 3.3 GW of wind turbines in the country in total.

“Eolus is pleased to be the first developer in Sweden to place an order for the V150-4.2 MW turbine. We appreciate Vestas’ continuous strive to develop and optimise turbines that meet site specific requirements. That is the foundation of our long-time relationship”, says Eolus CEO Per Witalisson.

“After more than a decade of successfully partnering with Eolus, we continue to build on our strong relationship. With the Bäckhammar project we employ our two largest rotors to maximise production and reduce the cost of energy, underlining our 4 MW platform’s flexibility and adaptability,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The 4 MW platform was introduced in 2010 and extended in 2017 with three new turbines, including the V136-4.2 MW and V150-4.2 MW variants. Today, almost 20 GW of 4 MW platform turbines have been installed globally.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project will feature VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution to lower turbine downtime and optimise the energy output. Deliveries and project completion are scheduled for 2020.