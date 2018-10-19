EDP Renewables presents the tenth edition of its University Challenge in Spain

Over 2,000 students have participated in this initiative over the last decade The winning project Portable battery charging system using renewable energies was presented by students from Universidad de Vigo The projects submitted by students from Universidad de León and Universidad de Oviedo came in second and third, respectively.

Madrid, 18 October 2018: EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a global leader in the renewable energy sector and one of the world’s largest wind energy producers, has announced the winner of the EDPR University Challenge 2018 for students from Spanish universities. The awards ceremony was hosted by João Manso Neto, CEO of EDPR.

This is the tenth consecutive edition of the University Challenge promoted by EDPR in Spain. Over its ten-year history, more than 2,000 students from 60 Spanish universities have taken part. Over 350 university professors have guided students through the 400-plus projects that have been presented since 2008.

The five shortlisted groups presented their projects to the audience and judging panel, which comprised of: Enrique Doheijo, Senior Energy Manager, Deloitte; Telmo Vieira, a Partner at Premivalor Consulting; Luis Manuel Santos Moro, Head of Innovation at EDP Spain and Joaquín García Botto, Promotional Director, EDPR Spain.

The winning project, entitled Portable battery charging system using renewable energy, was presented by students from Universidad de Vigo, supervised by their professor Camilo José Carrillo González.

The projects awarded second and third place, respectively, were: EFFICERE, from Universidad de León, and Harnessing hydroelectric-wind energy coupled to the City of Oviedo water supply from Universidad de Oviedo.

Over 224 Spanish university students have taken place in this edition of the University Challenge, presenting over 60 projects.

João Manso Neto, EDP Renewables CEO said: “These ten consecutive years of the University Challenge evidence both the increasing quantity and quality of the work that has been submitted over the years. This shows the consideration and interest that a theme such as renewable energy is generating among young Spaniards; a source of energy which is not only competitive in the present landscape, but which also enables us to meet the environmental targets set by the EU.”

For further information on EDPR University Challenge in Spain, visit the website: http://generationedpr.edpr.com/universitychallenge/es