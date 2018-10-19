Shell Joins the Global Wind Energy Council as a board level member

Shell has joined the Global Wind Energy Council as a board level member.

Ben Backwell, CEO of the Global Wind Energy Council, says: “We are delighted to have Shell join GWEC’s board. Shell’s experience across energy markets in many geographies and deep knowledge of technology development and engineering will bring a valuable new perspective to our work in accelerating the growth of the wind industry across the world.”

Dorine Bosman, VP Shell Wind Development, says: “We are pleased to join GWEC and their Offshore Taskforce to help accelerate the development of offshore wind, an important part of Shell’s growing New Energies portfolio. We look forward to working with Ben and his team and the other GWEC members.”

Shell is taking part in GWEC’s Offshore Taskforce, which brings together leading industry actors to accelerate the development of offshore wind in new global markets.

The announcement was made during China Wind Power, China’s largest energy show, which brings together over 20,000 people active in the wind power sector in Beijing.

GWEC expects the wind industry to grow to accumulated installed capacity of 841GW in 2022, from 539GW at the end of 2017.

GWEC is a member-based organization that represents the entire wind energy sector. The members of GWEC represent over 1,500 companies, organizations and institutions in more than 80 countries, including manufacturers, developers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewables associations, electricity providers, finance and insurance companies.