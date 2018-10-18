Sri Lanka to award contract to construct 100 MW wind power plant to Vestas

Sri Lanka has received the cabinet approval to award a contract to construct a 100 MW wind farm in Mannar island in the northwest with the financial assistance from the Asia Development Bank (ADB).

The contract for the construction of the 100 MW wind power plant on the southern beach of Mannar island will be awarded to Denmark’s Vesta Asia Pacific, a global leader in installing wind power plants as recommended by the Standing Cabinet Appointed Procurement Committee.

Accordingly, the cabinet of ministers has approved the proposal made by Minister of Power and Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya to ink the necessary agreements with Vesta Asia Pacific to construct the wind power plant.