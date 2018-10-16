Siemens Gamesa enters next phase towards global leadership in wind energy with new Chairman and reinforcement of organizational setup

Entering into the next phase of its strategic plan towards global leadership Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) is adjusting its leadership team and organizational structure to better respond to the dynamic market environment.

“Eighteen months after the merger we are concluding the first phase of our strategic plan centred around merging and stabilizing the company. We have achieved a great deal in terms of winning new business and integrating our company. In the next phase, our efforts will focus on leveraging economies of scale and creating the foundation for sustainable profitability. The changes we announced today will strengthen the organization for the challenges ahead. I’m convinced that these steps are the right ones to ensure the future success of our company,” said Markus Tacke, CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

The Board of Directors appointed Miguel Ángel López, currently Siemens Gamesa’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), member and non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective December 1st. He will succeed Rosa who has decided to leave the Siemens group and seek new challenges after seven successful years. With extensive international experience, in-depth knowledge of the company and a vast financial and industry track record, López will contribute to the successful development of Siemens Gamesa in his new function.

“I thank Rosa for her dedication and achievements since the merger, guiding Siemens Gamesa through the challenging integration. I wish her all the best for the future. I also thank Miguel for his strong contribution to the stringent execution of our strategic plan and his excellent performance as CFO. I’m sure he will continue to have a major impact on our future success and I look forward to working with him in his new function,” added Tacke on behalf of the leadership team.

“It’s an honor for me to serve Siemens Gamesa as Chairman. I fully trust our team around the world and am convinced that we will maintain and strengthen our leading position by being a reliable partner for our customers,” said Miguel Ángel López.

The Board of Directors has appointed David Mesonero the new CFO of the company, also effective December 1st. As Head of Corporate Development, Strategy and Integration he managed the integration of the company and contributed to the development of its strategic plan.

To better address current and future market dynamics and further strengthen its cost-out efforts, Siemens Gamesa has also decided to introduce the function of a Chief Operating Officer (COO). The COO will drive efficiency across the businesses by combining procurement, productivity controlling & management, governance and processes. The appointment will follow in the next weeks.

The CEO of the Onshore Business Unit, Ricardo Chocarro, will leave the company after 19 successful years. Siemens Gamesa and Ricardo have agreed to change the leadership in the Onshore Business Unit in order to adapt to the challenges ahead. “During the last 15 months, Ricardo has made major contributions to the integration of the company and to the strong order entry we have seen over the last quarters. I thank him and wish him all the best for the future,” said Tacke.

In addition to his role as CEO of the Service Business Unit, Mark Albenze will serve as CEO of the Onshore Business Unit in the interim. “Having led the Service business with great success and combining extensive knowledge of the market and the company, Mark will seamlessly take over the additional role and drive the transition in Onshore,” commented Tacke.

“I am convinced that the new leadership team and organizational structure are the right answers to the dynamic market environment we are operating in. These changes will be the foundation for a successful next phase for our company and towards industry leadership,” said Tacke.