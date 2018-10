The Lake Turkana Wind Power plant in Kenya has successfully connected 129MW of clean power to the national grid.

“The wind power was evacuated on 12 October, which saw Vestas 175 wind turbines being commissioned.

Today we expect to hit a major milestone with LTWP likely to cross the 100MW mark, feeding this energy into the grid by the end of the day. Whilst it has been long journey, we’re so proud to be at the forefront of it with the support of GoK, @KenyaPower & our development partners”.