Vestas receives 100 MW order from SITAC and EDF Renewables for wind energy project awarded in Indian auction

SITAC and EDF Renewables have placed an order for a 100 MW project awarded at the Gujarat state auction held in December 2017. With this order, Vestas has received 150 MW out of the total of 500 MW capacity in the auction round.

The order includes supply and installation of 50 V120-2.2 MW turbines delivered in 2.0 Load Optimised Mode. Turbine delivery is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019, while commissioning is expected by the third quarter of 2019.

“This order underlines the broad range of capabilities we offer our Indian customers to be successful in India’s growing wind energy market. We will continue to support our customers’ ambitions through our years of experience in the Indian market, our deep understanding of customer needs and our ability to provide customized solutions for auction bids”, said Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.