Vestas to install 53 MW for the expansion of the Llano wind farm in Argentina

Vestas has received a 53 MW order from the only aluminium smelter in Argentina, Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C., to supply 14 V136-3.45 MW wind turbines with 3.6 MW Power Optimised Mode specifically increased to 3.8 MW for the Llano park in Chubut Province. This new 53 MW contract, which is the third from Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C., follows the 111 MW of orders Vestas received in 2017 for the first two phases of the Llano project. Once finalised, Llano I, II & III will have a total capacity of 164 MW.

Turbine delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2019. The project also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

The turbines will be manufactured at the assembly facility to be inaugurated soon in Campana, in the Buenos Aires province.

“Argentina’s wind industry is growing fast and Vestas is playing a key role in this process, as our 1.3 GW wind capacity in the country either installed or under construction demonstrates. Vestas has a strong commitment to Argentina’s energy transition and we are proud to work with partners who share the same vision, like Aluar Aluminio Argentino. We have worked very closely with them to kick off these projects and we look forward to working with them in the future”, says Andrés Gismondi, Vestas South Cone Sales Manager.

Llano I, II & III will provide electricity for Aluar’s aluminium smelting facilities in Puerto Madryn, the largest in the country. By using wind energy to power their highly energy consuming aluminium production, Aluar follows the global trend of companies procuring renewable energy to run their operations with cost-efficient and sustainable energy. The El Llano wind park will also help Aluar meet the requirement from the Argentinian authorities for large electricity consumers to get a percentage of their consumption from renewable sources.