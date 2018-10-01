OX2 places 42 MW wind farm order that will feature the first commissioned wind turbines with Vestas Anti-Icing SystemTM

Swedish developer OX2 has placed an order with Vestas for the 42 MW Brännliden project in the north-eastern part of Sweden in Skellefteå Municipality. The project will comprise 10 V136-4.2 MW turbines equipped with the Vestas Anti-Icing SystemTM and with installation scheduled for 2019, it will be Vestas’ first Anti-Icing project to reach commissioning.

Vestas Anti-Icing SolutionTM was launched in February 2018 for the V136-4.2 MW and V150-4.2 MW turbines, ready for serial delivery in 2019. The technology is an in-house developed solution, which efficiently removes ice build-up on blades during operation to maximise energy production in cold climates. With the Brännliden project, Vestas has received orders for almost 600 MW of turbines featuring anti-icing.

“We are very happy to announce this project and yet again work with Vestas. Their strong commitment to technology development, in this case shown in the new the anti-icing system, has been a driving factor to making wind power the cost leader in new electricity production” says Paul Stormoen, Managing Director at OX2 Wind.

Striving for a fully sustainable and renewable energy sector, OX2 develops, builds, finances and operates large-scale wind farms across Europe. With this order, they are adding to their growing portfolio of wind energy projects, which includes the 357 MW Valhalla project signed last year with Vestas – Vestas’ largest order in Sweden to date.

“OX2 is a trusted partner and we are thrilled to be able to offer them our newly launched anti-icing technology solution. With the Brännliden project, we have now contracted for almost 600 MW of turbines featuring our Vestas Anti-icing equipment. This is the result of five years of development and testing leading to a proven anti-icing technology to maximise wind energy production and ensure business case certainty for our customers”, says Christer Baden Hansen, Vice President of Sales North, Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

The Brännliden project will feature VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution lowering turbine downtime to optimise the energy output. The contract further includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine installation is scheduled for third quarter of 2019.