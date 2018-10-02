Safety Awareness and Wind Energy

Many workers are unaware of the potential electrical hazards present in their work environment, which makes them more vulnerable to the danger of electricity-related injuries. According to OSHA, the following hazards are the most frequent causes of electrical injuries:

Contact with power lines;

Lack of ground-fault protection;

Path to ground missing or discontinuous;

Equipment not used in manner prescribed;

And improper use of extension and flexible cords.

AWEA’s October Safety Campaign, Stop the Shock: Stay Current and Avoid the Current, focuses on electrical safety and decreased exposure to major electrical hazards during the construction and operation of wind farms. Several resources are available with the campaign:

October 3 Webinar on identifying hazards and understanding the difference between electrical shock, arc flash, and arc blast;

10 Questions for Electrical Safety handout and a poster with key questions that help recognize the hazards associated with the use of electrical energy;

2018 NFPA 70E handout that outlines the top changes to the 2018 NFPA 70E as they apply to the Wind Industry;

Choose the Right PPE PowerPoint presentation with details on choosing the right PPE for the job.

Throughout the month, here are ways you can utilize the campaign materials and support the safety campaign:

Attend the October 3 webinar or view the recording later with your team;

Download the materials and share on your company intranet;

Use the materials in your training and safety meetings;

Order the poster and the hard hat sticker and share with your team.

And while we spend October highlighting electrical safety, remember that you can use these materials throughout the year.