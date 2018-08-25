PTC India begins supply of 126 MW wind energy to UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha

Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Thursday announced that it has operationalised the flow of 126 MW inter-state wind power commissioned capacity to beneficiary states.

The power will be supplied to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, PTC India said. The commissioned capacities are part of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Wind Scheme (tranche-I) of 1050 MW in June 2016.

According to a statement, the commissioned capacities are part of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Wind Scheme (Tranche-I) of 1050 MW in Jun 2016. “PTC India has executed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with developers and power sale agreements (PSAs) with seven state utilities,” it added.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had conducted the competitive bidding and e-reverse auction for selection of wind project developers in February 2017 and the tariff discovered was Rs 3.46/kWh setting a new benchmark for the wind sector at that time, it said.

Deepak Amitabh, CMD, PTC India said this was an important milestone in the journey of renewable energy in India, wherein the scheme enables transfer of renewable power from wind rich states to wind deficient states.”

“The capacities under this scheme will be commissioned progressively in the coming months and benefits of the capacity will be reaped by state utilities fully from next wind season,” he added.