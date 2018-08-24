EDF Renewables appoints new Project Director for offshore wind farm

EDF Renewables has appointed Matthias Haag as project director of the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) wind farm.

The offshore wind farm will produce up to 450 Mega watts of power, with commissioning planned for 2023.

Haag has a lot of expereince in renewables having worked on major offshore wind projects and has held senior positins at Shell Wind Energy and Gemini Windpark.

As chief executive of Gemini Windpark in the Netherlands, Haagled a team which successfully delivered one of gthe largest offshore wind projects in the world – a 600 mega watt wind farm located in the Dutch area of the North Sea.

He said: “I’m very excited to join the NnG team to deliver this milestone project for Scotland, and it is great to work for EDF Renewables which shows its continuous ambition and commitment to the country’s low carbon future.

“This wind farm will provide power for around 375,000 homes for decades to come.”