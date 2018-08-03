Two companies to build wind energy plants in Odesa region for 200 MW

According to UWEA estimates, the total investment in these two wind farm projects will be about EUR 270 million.

Ukraine Power Resources and Yuzhne Energy intend to build wind power plants with an installed capacity of 120 and 72 megawatts in the Lymansky district of Odesa region, the press service of the Ukrainian Wind Energy Association (UWEA) has said, following the signing of a memorandum between these companies and Odesa Regional State Administration.

The press service did not say when the projects would be implemented.

Ukraine Power Resources was founded by American Peter A. Gish and Yuzhne Energy by Lithuanian Egidijus Simutis.