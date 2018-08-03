Van Oord named preferred contractor for Fryslân nearshore wind farm

Supply of 89 SWT-DD-130 wind turbines with a total rated power output of over 380 MW.

The consortium of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Van Oord has been selected by Windpark Fryslân B.V. as the preferred contractor for the construction of the Fryslân nearshore wind farm. The wind farm will contain 89 wind turbines with a capacity of 4.3 MW each in the Frisian section of the IJsselmeer Lake, next to the Afsluitdijk dam, in the Netherlands. With a total rated power output of over 380 MW, it will give a boost to the sustainable supply of energy for the Province of Friesland. Following successful completion, Siemens Gamesa will service the wind farm for at least 16 years.

In the consortium, Van Oord is responsible for the Balance of Plant work, including the design, fabrication, and installation of the foundations and cables for the wind project. Van Oord will also supply the equipment for installing the turbines. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is responsible for the design, fabrication, and commissioning of the SWT-DD-130 wind turbines, each with an individual capacity of 4.3 MW and a 130-meter rotor diameter, and the onshore substation. Hub height of the turbines will be 109 metres, with a blade tip height of 174 metres.

A unique feature of the cooperation between the two companies is the integrated design and execution team. The consortium will cooperate with local partners and support local initiatives in order to stimulate the Frisian economy.

Nature conservation island

The nomination as preferred main contractor also includes construction of a nature conservation island next to the Afsluitdijk dam. By using soil material from the IJsselmeer Lake, two hectares of new land and 25 hectares of sheltered shallow water will be created. The island will be used during the construction phase and will be transformed next to a nature conservation area. New natural areas will develop on the banks of the island, both above and below water. The area is designed to attract fish and birds for foraging and resting.

“We’re proud to once again bring our Siemens Gamesa direct drive wind turbine technology to the IJsselmeer Lake with the Fryslân project. Partnering with Van Oord allows us as solid, experienced partners to bring a shared commitment to reducing the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind and providing clean energy to our customer Windpark Fryslân B.V.” says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

“Building the Fryslan nearshore wind farm is an important step forward in meeting the climate objectives, both national as for the Province of Friesland. Contributing to the energy transition is contributing to a better world for future generations. It is great to part of this,” says Arnoud Kuis, Managing Director Offshore Wind at Van Oord.

The final contracts for the construction are expected to be signed later this year. The entire project involves an investment amount of over EUR 500 million. Construction works will start in 2019. Fryslân nearshore wind farm is planned to be in full operation by mid 2021.

Province of Friesland

The Province of Friesland wants to contribute to the energy transition and aims to generate 16% of its energy consumption from sustainable sources by 2020. With a total rated power output of over 380 MW, more than 60% of its 2020 target to generate power from wind energy is realised by the Fryslân nearshore wind farm.

Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the wind business: offshore (#1), onshore (#2) and services (#2). In 2017, the company placed first on the turbine OEM ranking compiled by Make Consultancy with a market share of over 17%.

Through its advanced digital capabilities, the company offers one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With 87 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines in the onshore and offshore segments. Its order backlog stands at €22 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (traded in the Ibex-35 index).