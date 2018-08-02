Karelia’s first wind energy plant to be built on White Sea

The first wind power plant in Karelia will be built on the White Sea. Investments in the Russian-Chinese project will make 9 billion rubles ($142 million), the Region’s head Artur Parfyonchikov said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

“Presently, the most promising is a Russian-Chinese project on wind generation – on construction of a wind farm of 60 Mega Watts on the White Sea,” he said. “The investments are 9 billion rubles.”

NovaWind (Rosatom’s managing company in wind generation) and China’s Fujian Investment and Development Group will make a joint venture to implement the project, the official continued. Specialists will be taking wind measurements within a year.

“It is very important for us to localize most equipment and construction elements at Karelia’s enterprises,” the region’s head told TASS. “We want to be a main base for production of wind generator’s frames.”

In February, NovaWind’s press service said the project in Karelia to build a wind farm with capacity up to 60 Mega Watts on the White Sea would be implemented in 2021-2022.