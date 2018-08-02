Evwind, News Menu, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

Karelia’s first wind energy plant to be built on White Sea

The first wind power plant in Karelia will be built on the White Sea. Investments in the Russian-Chinese project will make 9 billion rubles ($142 million), the Region’s head Artur Parfyonchikov said in an interview with TASS on Thursday.

“Presently, the most promising is a Russian-Chinese project on wind generation – on construction of a wind farm of 60 Mega Watts on the White Sea,” he said. “The investments are 9 billion rubles.”

NovaWind (Rosatom’s managing company in wind generation) and China’s Fujian Investment and Development Group will make a joint venture to implement the project, the official continued. Specialists will be taking wind measurements within a year.

“It is very important for us to localize most equipment and construction elements at Karelia’s enterprises,” the region’s head told TASS. “We want to be a main base for production of wind generator’s frames.”

In February, NovaWind’s press service said the project in Karelia to build a wind farm with capacity up to 60 Mega Watts on the White Sea would be implemented in 2021-2022.