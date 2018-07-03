New bill would add vets to the wind energy workforce

Responsibility, technical skills, dedication to the mission, the desire to serve a greater good, and the ability to work as a team– these are all traits found in abundance among America’s veterans. The men and women who served our country have brought these qualities to wind energy jobs across the country, and they’re a huge reason why U.S. wind power has grown so successfully in recent years. In fact, America’s veterans find wind jobs at a rate 72 percent higher than the average U.S. industry.

Now, a new bill could help even more veterans bring their valuable skills to rewarding careers in wind.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) recently introduced the Energy Jobs for Our Heroes Act of 2018. Their bill would help veterans get the necessary training to enter renewable careers once they finish serving.

“I’m very excited to be a part of this effort to do two great things for our country: help veterans find jobs and boost the clean energy economy,” said Sen. Graham.

“Our bill will provide servicemembers and Veterans with the training they need to work in some of our nation’s fastest-growing industries, while also helping clean energy companies – which already employ Veterans at high rates across the country – find highly-skilled and dedicated workers as they experience exponential growth and provide more of our nation’s energy supply,” said Sen. Duckworth.

“I used to do something amazing when I was in the Coast Guard, and I missed doing that,” said Casey Whitt, Product Specialist at Power Climber Wind. “Taking this job, I started out doing electronic repairs on the service lifts and queuing those and fixing them, and then I moved into the travel aspect. I regained everything that I lost from the Coast Guard.”

You can ask your Senators to create more opportunities like the ones in the video below by clicking here.