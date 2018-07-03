Concentrated Solar Power
China Concentrated Solar Power project CGN Delingha 50MW Parabolic Trough Plant connected to grid

As the project owner and developer China Guangdong Nuclear Power (CGN)announced earlier, CGN Delingha 50MW parabolic trough concentrated solar power (CSP) plant, China first large-scale commercial CSP project, was successfully connected to the grid in the evening of June 30.

It is absolutely a great milestone for China CSP industry, which entitled China the 8th country in the world owning large-scale commercial CSP project. And as CSP Focus keeps reporting, the CGN Delingha plant is also amongst China 1st batch of 20 pilot projects (4 cancelled for now) and now the first with completion.

The project was officially broken ground in the year of 2014, and the only CSP project in China getting loan from Asian Development Bank. With total investment of RMB 1.938 billion, the project is equipped with 9 hours molten salt thermal energy storage.

Chinese companies Beijing Shouhang  IHW Energy Saving & SEPCOII and Shandong Sunway  Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd joined the project as EPCs of solar field and HTF&TES respectively. Other local involvers include Dongfang Turbine, Harbin Turbine, Wuxi Chemical Equipment, Co., Ltd etc. And global leading CSP companies like TSK, IDOM, sbp, Rioglass, Solutia, Sulzer also provided components and services for CGN Delingha CSP project.

Project Schedule

? June20, 2018?connected to the grid.

? November 2017, 90% of solar field completed;

? April 2016, HTF & TES started contruction;

? July 2014, broke ground officially;

? February 2013, approved by the local Qinghai Province government;

? July 2012, signed MoU with Asian Development Bank on CSP project;

? April 2012, CGN Delingha Solar Energy Co., Ltd built CSP technology demonstration base;

 Project Overview

CGN Solar Delingha 50MW parabolic trough CSP plant is among China 1st batch of 20 pilot CSP projects and leading the construction progress. With total investment of RMB 1.938 billion, the project is equipped with 9 hours molten salt thermal energy storage. Once completed, CGN Solar Delingha 50MW parabolic trough CSPplant will be the first commercial parabolic trough project, and the first operational pilot CSP project in China.

Basic information
LocationWest exit solar energy industrial parks, Delingha, Qinghai province
Occupied area2.5 km2
Investment1.94 billion RMB
Life cycle25 years
Natural gas consumption9%
Heat transfer fluid typeHigh temperature heat transfer boiler
Thermal enery storageMolten salt?9h
Thermal enery storage modemixed nitrate
Collector technologyEuro Trough 150
# of Loops190
Per loop length600 m
Annual generating capacity225 million kwh
Annual water consumption800,000 ton?water cooling?
Project Participants
Product/ServiceCompany
Basic engineeringTSK Energy  Solution
Solar field detailed engineeringTSK Energy  Solution
Technology  Provider of Euro TroughSchlaich Bergermann Partner
Feasibility studyNWEPDI Northwest  Electric Power Design Institute
Owner’s EngineerAF Consult
Solar field EPCBeijing Shouhang  IHW Energy Saving & SEPCOII
HTF&TES EPCShandong Sunway  Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd
Basic and detailed design of the thermal energy stroage systemIDOM
Power block EPCNWEPDI Northwest  Electric Power Design Institute
ReflectorRioglass
Receiver tubeRioglass
HTFSolutia
Sodium nitrateXinjiang Nitre  Potash Co., Ltd.
Potassium nitrateWentong
HTF pumpSulzer
Molten  Salt pumpSulzer
TurbineDongfang Turbine
Oil-water heat exchangerHarbin Turbine
Molten-Salt heat  exchangerWuxi Chemical Equipment, Co., Ltd

