China Concentrated Solar Power project CGN Delingha 50MW Parabolic Trough Plant connected to grid

As the project owner and developer China Guangdong Nuclear Power (CGN)announced earlier, CGN Delingha 50MW parabolic trough concentrated solar power (CSP) plant, China first large-scale commercial CSP project, was successfully connected to the grid in the evening of June 30.

It is absolutely a great milestone for China CSP industry, which entitled China the 8th country in the world owning large-scale commercial CSP project. And as CSP Focus keeps reporting, the CGN Delingha plant is also amongst China 1st batch of 20 pilot projects (4 cancelled for now) and now the first with completion.

The project was officially broken ground in the year of 2014, and the only CSP project in China getting loan from Asian Development Bank. With total investment of RMB 1.938 billion, the project is equipped with 9 hours molten salt thermal energy storage.

Chinese companies Beijing Shouhang IHW Energy Saving & SEPCOII and Shandong Sunway Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd joined the project as EPCs of solar field and HTF&TES respectively. Other local involvers include Dongfang Turbine, Harbin Turbine, Wuxi Chemical Equipment, Co., Ltd etc. And global leading CSP companies like TSK, IDOM, sbp, Rioglass, Solutia, Sulzer also provided components and services for CGN Delingha CSP project.

Project Schedule

? June20, 2018?connected to the grid.

? November 2017, 90% of solar field completed;

? April 2016, HTF & TES started contruction;

? July 2014, broke ground officially;

? February 2013, approved by the local Qinghai Province government;

? July 2012, signed MoU with Asian Development Bank on CSP project;

? April 2012, CGN Delingha Solar Energy Co., Ltd built CSP technology demonstration base;

Project Overview



CGN Solar Delingha 50MW parabolic trough CSP plant is among China 1st batch of 20 pilot CSP projects and leading the construction progress. With total investment of RMB 1.938 billion, the project is equipped with 9 hours molten salt thermal energy storage. Once completed, CGN Solar Delingha 50MW parabolic trough CSPplant will be the first commercial parabolic trough project, and the first operational pilot CSP project in China.

Basic information Location West exit solar energy industrial parks, Delingha, Qinghai province Occupied area 2.5 km2 Investment 1.94 billion RMB Life cycle 25 years Natural gas consumption 9% Heat transfer fluid type High temperature heat transfer boiler Thermal enery storage Molten salt?9h Thermal enery storage mode mixed nitrate Collector technology Euro Trough 150 # of Loops 190 Per loop length 600 m Annual generating capacity 225 million kwh Annual water consumption 800,000 ton?water cooling?

Project Participants

Product/Service Company Basic engineering TSK Energy Solution Solar field detailed engineering TSK Energy Solution Technology Provider of Euro Trough Schlaich Bergermann Partner Feasibility study NWEPDI Northwest Electric Power Design Institute Owner’s Engineer AF Consult Solar field EPC Beijing Shouhang IHW Energy Saving & SEPCOII HTF&TES EPC Shandong Sunway Petrochemical Engineering Co., Ltd Basic and detailed design of the thermal energy stroage system IDOM Power block EPC NWEPDI Northwest Electric Power Design Institute Reflector Rioglass Receiver tube Rioglass HTF Solutia Sodium nitrate Xinjiang Nitre Potash Co., Ltd. Potassium nitrate Wentong HTF pump Sulzer Molten Salt pump Sulzer Turbine Dongfang Turbine Oil-water heat exchanger Harbin Turbine Molten-Salt heat exchanger Wuxi Chemical Equipment, Co., Ltd

