Jokowi Launches Indonesia`s Largest Wind Farm

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo inaugurated Monday the wind farm in Sidenreng Rappang (Sidrap) Regency, South Sulawesi. The wind power plant boasts 30 sets of wind turbines, making it the largest in the country.

JAKARTA, July 2 (Xinhua) — Indonesia on Monday launched its first wind power plant in central parts of the country, aiming at more eco-friendly energy use.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo inaugurated the 75-megawatt wind turbines in Sidrap regency of South Sulawesi province, a statement from the presidential office said.

The wind turbine farm has 30 windmills with 80-meter high towers and 57-meter long propeller blades that each generates a 2.5 MW turbine.

The Indonesia government set up a long-term plan of using environment-friendly wind power as source of energy.

The government has set a target of increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix to 23 percent by 2025. The oil net-import country is looking to offset risks of long dwindling oil outputs.

Indonesia in 2009 pledged to bring down 26 percent of its CO2 emission by 2020 and ratchet it up to 41 percent with international assistance by 2030.