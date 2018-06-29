Vestas secures 197 MW order in Norway from BlackRock and Zephyr

Underlining Vestas’ ability to create solutions that meet a wide range of customers’ different needs, Zephyr AS, a highly experienced Norwegian developer, has placed a 197 MW order with Vestas. BlackRock, who operates one of the largest renewable power investment platforms in the world, will be the long-term asset owner with Zephyr AS as the long-term asset partner on the project. The offtake from the project is backed by a 15-year corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with the leading aluminum producer Alcoa

The project will consist of 47 V136-4.2 MW turbines for the Guleslettene wind project in Florø and Bremager in western Norway. Utilising the large rotor of the V136-4.2 MW turbines, the project optimises the cost of energy in a high wind location with challenging climatic conditions, which is often seen in Norway.The Guleslettene project will also be equipped with the Vestas Anti-Icing System™, which efficiently minimises ice formation on blades to maximize energy production in cold climates.

“The Guleslettene project once again demonstrates Vestas’ ability to offer state-of-the-art technology and leverage our vast experience across the entire value chain to develop solutions that meet specific customer needs. We are very proud that our innovative technology will be able to create maximum value for BlackRock and Zephyr AS”, says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbines delivery is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020.