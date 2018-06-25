Nordex Group awarded contract in Brazil

The Nordex Group has been awarded a contract for the delivery and installation of the “Fortim” wind farm. With a capacity of 123 megawatts, the project will comprise 41 AW125/3000 turbines. Installation work will be commencing at the beginning of 2019. The customer is the Brazilian utility Furnas, a subsidiary of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

The contract also includes service for a period of at least five years. In addition, the project will have a large portion of local content. Thus, Nordex will be producing the turbines at its Brazilian plant and the 120-metre high towers at a further Group facility not far from the wind farm.

The project is located in the state of Ceará in north-eastern Brazil. This coastal location is characterised by strong wind conditions with low turbulence for which the AW125/3000 has been designed. The wind farm will have a capacity factor of a good 40 percent.