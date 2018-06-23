AWEA statement on Energy Jobs for our Heroes Act

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement endorsing the Energy Jobs for our Heroes Act of 2018, introduced in the Senate today:

“AWEA endorses the Energy Jobs for our Heroes Act of 2018 and applauds Senators Tammy Duckworth, Lindsey Graham, and Michael Bennet for their leadership in helping veterans enter the energy workforce after serving their country. The wind industry is proud that we hire veterans at a rate that is 72 percent higher than the national average. This legislation will help us welcome even more of our nation’s heroes into the American wind energy workforce.” – Bree Raum, Vice President, Federal Affairs, American Wind Energy Association.

