Vestas strengthens its footprint in Ukraine with two orders from Vindkraft Group totaling 97 MW

Long-term customer Vindkraft Group has placed two orders with Vestas for the Overyanivska and Novotroitske II projects with a total capacity of 97 MW. The order comprises supply, installation and commissioning of 27 V136-3.6 MW turbines.

“With the two new orders we continue to build on our valued cooperation with Vindkraft as well as on our position as one of the market leaders in Ukraine, and it supports our strategy to strengthen our footprint in this important emerging market,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

“We are very happy to continue our partnership with Vestas. The wind parks will be built using latest Vestas’ technology and experience”, states Carl Sturen, General Director of Vindkraft.

The wind parks will be located in Novotroitsk and Henichesk provinces, Kherson region, Ukraine.