Israel’s largest project of wind energy has received the approval

The Department of energy approved rate schedule sales of electricity, which will produce Israel’s largest wind farm, designed by company “Analit”.

The sanction of the latest phase of promotion of the project at the stage of state regulation. Now until September 4 of this year should present the documents on financing the construction project, according to The Marker.

A wind power plant 96-99 megawatts will be built in the district of Jabez kibbutz in the Golan heights.

According to the decision of the Department of electricity, the company will obtain 35,8 agorot per sold kilowatt/hour. The project cost NIS 660 million.