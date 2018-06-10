Clark County wind farm granted construction permit

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has granted a construction permit for a proposed 120-turbine wind farm in Clark County.

The Crocker Wind Farm will have the capability to produce up to 400 megawatts of electricity. The wind energy facility will include an associated transmission line.

The permit approved Friday includes conditions on issues related to protecting roads and aircraft detection lighting. One condition requires that Crocker provide a public liaison to help communication between landowners, area residents and the commission, and work to help resolve complaints.

The Crocker Wind Farm submitted an application for construction in December. Friday’s vote came after public hearings.

The Crocker Wind Farm anticipates it will begin operation by the fourth quarter of 2019.