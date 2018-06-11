Pioneering Taiwan offshore wind project Formosa 1 Phase 2 reaches financial close with Siemens Gamesa turbines

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has reached financial close with its customers to supply additional 120 megawatts (MW) of capacity to the pioneering offshore wind power plant Formosa 1 Phase 2 in Taiwan. The contracts signed earlier this year include the supply and installation of the turbines and a 15-year full service agreement. Siemens Gamesa will install all 20 units of its SWT-6.0-154 wind turbines already in 2019. Once commissioned, the total capacity of Formosa 1 will be 128 megawatts.

“We are pleased to take another concrete step with our customers towards helping the Taiwanese government meet the goal of 520 megawatts installed offshore by 2020, and the grid capacity goal of 5.5GW to be commissioned between 2020 and 2025. These ambitious targets demonstrate the proactive commitment of the government to supporting the offshore wind industry in Taiwan,” says Andreas Nauen, Offshore CEO at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

The customer for Formosa 1 Phase 2 is an owner’s consortium including Macquarie Capital, Ørsted, and lead developer Swancor Renewable Energy Co. The project is located around six kilometers off the west coast of the Miaoli district in the Taiwan Strait with water depths between 15 to 30 meters. The Siemens Gamesa wind turbines will be installed on monopile foundations. This foundation has already proven its suitability in the local sea bed conditions when the first two SWT-4.0-130 turbines were installed at Formosa 1 Phase 1.

Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the wind business: offshore (#1), onshore (#2) and services (#2). In 2017 Siemens Gamesa was the number-one company in the sector, with a 17% share of new capacity installed, according to MAKE Consulting.

Through its advanced digital capabilities, the company offers one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With 85 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines in the onshore and offshore segments. Its order backlog stands at €22 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (traded in the Ibex-35 index).