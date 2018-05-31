Peikko delivers rock foundations to Sørfjord wind farm

Peikko Group’s Norwegian subsidiary Peikko Norge AS has received a substantial order from Sørfjord Vindpark AS for the delivery of rock foundation technology to a wind park project located in Nordland County, Northern Norway. Sørfjord Vindpark AS is fully owned by Fortum, a leading clean energy company developing and offering solutions for its customers in electricity, heating, and cooling, as well as solutions to improve resource efficiency.

Peikko will deliver all steel components for the 23 foundations of the Sørfjord wind park. The deliveries comprise FATBAR Rock Anchors, tower adapter plates, drilling templates, and foundation reinforcement. Peikko is also responsible for the foundation design and structural calculations. Deliveries are scheduled to take place between July and October 2018. The wind park is estimated to be operational by the second half of 2019.

Siemens-Gamesa Renewable delivers 23 pieces of SWT130-4.2 MW turbines with a hub height of 80 meters. Målselv Maskin & Transport AS has been assigned for the civil work and infrastructure construction. VISINOR will perform the technical assembly of foundation steel components as well as casting works of Peikko’s rock-anchored foundations.

“Sørfjord Vindpark AS chose Peikko as the foundation technology provider as their solution is cost-effective and has a proven track record,” states Torkjell Lund, Project Manager at Sørfjord Vindpark AS.

“Peikko’s rock foundation is always tailored to the needs of the customer and the project. We have comprehensive experience in demanding onshore wind park projects, with both gravity and rock foundations. Peikko provides a complete solution including the design and supply of foundation components, bringing important savings for the project, and thus speeding up the erection process,” comments Topi Paananen, CEO of Peikko Group Corporation.