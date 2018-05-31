Mammoet to transport turbines 270 km to remote Western Australia wind farm

Mammoet has been contracted by deugro to transport 37 wind turbines to Badgingarra Wind Farm, located 185 kilometers north of Perth, Western Australia. The 3.6-megawatt wind turbines will travel 270 kilometers from the Australian Marine Complex to the remote location. Following its completion in early 2019, the Badgingarra Wind Farm will generate 130 megawatts, which is enough to power more than 115,000 Western Australian homes.

The 63 meter long blades are the longest cargo to be transported out of the Perth metro area. Working closely with local road authorities, Mammoet has carefully developed a logistics plan to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of components while adhering to all road regulations. Only one blade can be transported per weeknight and road civil modifications have been made at seven locations to provide a safe passage through.

Mammoet has been providing specialized services to the wind power sector since its earliest days. With extensive experience delivering wind farm projects all over the world, Mammoet has the expertise and logistical know how to transport even the largest wind turbine components.