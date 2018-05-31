Wind Energy Hamburg 2018 to focus on international markets

The global wind industry has expressed optimism about the future amid positive signals from Asian and some European markets this year. The global market situation in 2020 is expected to be significantly improved, according to WindEnergy trend:index (WETI), conducted in March and April and presented on May 25, 2018 at a press conference in Hamburg. WindEnergy Hamburg and wind:research agency have collaborated to prepare a Wind Energy Trend Index (WETI) in the run-up to the expo in Hamburg from September 25-28 as part of the Global Wind Summit 2018.

Results of survey

More than 700 industry experts worldwide answered nine questions for the survey. Over half of respondents were in Germany and/or Europe with nearly the same number of companies whose industrial focus is on North America, Asia, and the rest of the world (ROW). The majority of companies are active in production, mostly turbine manufacture. Maintenance and servicing, project development and installation, and other areas, are also represented in keeping with their market shares. The findings were as follows:

The mood in terms of framework conditions for onshore wind is largely neutral to very good, with more than 90 per cent of opinions in Asia and more than 80 per cent of those in Europe falling in this range. Three quarters of respondents in the offshore sector saw potential for cost savings using new technologies while half of respondents in the onshore branch took this view. However, a large majority (two thirds) believe that digital technologies will lead to optimisation both onshore and offshore. For offshore, 20 per cent feel there is “very high” potential while for offshore “high” potential is seen. New technologies are expected to generate more savings especially in the offshore sector – nearly three quarters of respondents are convinced thereof. For onshore, more than half of the respondents took that view. The next online survey will be conducted in September and October 2018 to identify any mood changes in the wake of the Global Wind Summit in Hamburg.

WindEnergy Hamburg und Husum Wind

The Global Wind Summit comprises WindEnergy Hamburg, the world’s leading wind industry expo for the onshore and offshore markets. This year, some 1,400 exhibitors are set to present their product innovations and projects along the entire value chain. Next year, WindEurope will hold the parallel Global Onshore and Offshore Conference from September 10-13. Then the Who’s Who of the German wind industry will gather at HUSUM Wind, partner and next year’s most important German wind trade fair. Global market leaders, business pioneers and innovative start-ups in the on and offshore businesses will be showing cutting edge technology, product trends and examples of best practice from Germany and the neighbouring EU countries.

www.windenergyhamburg.com

www.husumwind.com