Van Oord wins contract for 640MW offshore wind energy project in Taiwan

Van Oord has been designated as preferred contractor for a large 640 MW offshore wind project in Taiwan. By obtaining this contract, Van Oord has taken a firm first step on the Asian offshore wind market. This Yunlin project has a contract value of approximately EUR 500 million.

The Yunlin offshore wind project is being developed by the German project developer wpd. Van Oord is responsible for the design, manufacturing and installation of the eighty foundations. Preparations for the wind farm, which will be constructed eight kilometres off the coast of the Yunlin prefecture, starts immediately.

Energy transition in Taiwan

The offshore wind strategy of Taiwan is driven by the desire to phase out nuclear energy. High wind speeds, manageable distances in terms of coastal and water depth and a progressive government policy make offshore wind an attractive energy alternative. The aim of the Taiwanese government is to install 5.5 GW of offshore wind projects by 2025. The Yunlin project is part of the Taiwanese government’s feed-in tariff (“FIT”) programme. This means that it is connected to the Taiwan network and allows a long-term power contract of 20 years. In 2020, about 350 MW must be connected to the grid, with the remaining part following in 2021.

Financial Close is expected at the end of 2018. At the start of 2020, the first foundations will be available for installation. The installation period will also take place in 2020. Monopiles, scour protection, transition pieces and turbines will be installed in succession.