Siemens Gamesa secures €2.5 billion multi-currency term and revolving credit facility

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has signed a €2.5 billion multi-currency term and revolving credit facility, enhancing its long-term financial structure.

The facility was signed with a syndication of international financial entities and replaces the company’s €750 million credit facility signed in 2017 and will serve for general corporate purposes and to refinance existing outstanding debt.

The financing comprises a €2 billion revolving facility –maturing in 2023 with two one-year extension options- and €500 million term facility –maturing in 2021.

The transaction has been very successful, having attracted close to €3.8 billion subscription offers from financial entities. About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the wind business: offshore (#1), onshore (#2) and services (#2). In 2017 Siemens Gamesa was the number-one company in the sector, with a 17% share of new capacity installed, according to MAKE Consulting.

Through its advanced digital capabilities, the company offers one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With 85 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines in the onshore and offshore segments. Its order backlog stands at €22 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (traded in the Ibex-35 index).