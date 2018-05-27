Global Wind Energy Summit to take place in Germany’s Hamburg

A three-day world’s leading wind energy summit will take place this September, its organizer Hamburg Messe told Xinhua.

Over 1,400 exhibitors from about 40 countries and regions worldwide are expected to show their latest technologies and solutions focusing on the whole value chain of the wind industry from September 25 to 28 in the harbor city.

The Expo this year has three main subjects, which are Dynamic Markets, Cost-Efficiency and Smart Energy.

“Visitors will get answers to how to develop the new market, how to make the products competitive in auctions and how to use wind power for all energy applications and needs of the future,” Bernd Aufderheide, president of Hamburg Messe, told Xinhua.

The WindEurope Conference, featuring more than 250 professional speakers and presenters from the industry, will go parallel with the Expo, forming together the Summit.

Giles Dickson, CEO of WindEurope, said the Summit will “give vital input for the continued progress of the wind energy worldwide.”

The wind power has taken up 16.3 percent of Germany’s generated energy by the end of last year, which is half of the renewable energy produced by the country, latest statistics of Germany’s Economics and Energy Ministry showed.

Evolved from Germany’s regional Husum Wind Expo, Hamburg Global Wind Summit is held every two years.