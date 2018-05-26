Wind energy investment in Lamu, Kenya

A Belgium energy company has finally allowed proceeding with Sh 21 billion wind energy investment in Lamu after the High Court expelled an application by a rival firm, which had derailed the project.

Malindi Land and Environment judge James Olola dismissed the application by an US-based company- Cordison International clearing the legal hurdle.

“I did not find any evidence of a breach of rules of natural justice to warrant the grant of judicial review orders sought by the applicant,” said James Olola.

Cordison International Company filed an application in May 2017 against the National Land Commission (NLC) and Lamu County government accusing them of favoring Kenwind Ltd in land allocation to invest a Sh 21 billion wind energy project at Baharini Ward in Mpeketoni Lamu.

Cordison had demanded to invest Sh 23 billion for its 100 megawatts phase one project in Kiongwe, Lamu but investment had delayed for 27 months by NLC’s failure to approve land lease apparatus.

During the trial, 39 residents of Baharini in Mpeketoni, Lamu West Sub County also sought to be enjoined in the matter as interested parties to challenge Cordison, which claimed to have been given all approvals to implement the project in the area.