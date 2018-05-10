EDPR secures 150 MW of PPAs for a new wind farm in the US

Madrid, 10 May 2018. EDP Renewables, SA (“EDPR”), through its fully-owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has secured two Power Purchase Agreements (“PPA”) to sell the energy produced from its Broadlands wind farm project. A 15-year PPA for 50 MW has been secured with a Commercial & Industrial (C&I) entity and a 20-year PPA for 100 MW has been secured with Wabash Valley Power Association.

Broadlands wind farm is located in the state of Illinois, US, with start of operations expected for 2019.

EDPR has already secured 1.6 GW of wind energy long-term agreements in the US for projects to be installed in 2016-2020.

With these new arrangements, EDPR has now contracted 90% of the 3.5 GW targeted global capacity additions for 2016-2020 period, as announced at EDP Group Capital Markets Day in May 2016.

EDPR’s success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility.