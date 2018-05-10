Abengoa selected as the technological partner in the construction of the world’s largest Concentrated Solar Power complex in Dubai

The project is a part of Phase 4 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is developed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in cooperation with the Arabian Company for Water and Power Project (ACWA Power).

The company has been selected by Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. for the design, construction and commissioning of CSP solar technology and solar field of 3 x 200 MW CSP plants equipped with 12 hours molten salt storage.

Abengoa (MCE: ABG/P:SM), the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the infrastructures, energy and water sectors, has been selected by Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd, one of the largest Chinese equipment manufacturing companies, to provide the CSP solar technology and to construct the solar field of 3 x 200 MW parabolic trough CSP project in Dubai with 12 hours of molten salt storage for the world’s largest solar complex, that is located in Dubai. The value of the scope to be executed directly by Abengoa is in the range of 650 MUSD.

Abengoa will provide the CSP technology and will be the key subcontractor of the solar field on lump sum turnkey basis for Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. The solar field for the three plants covers approximately 28 square kilometers.

This project is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park -the world’s largest solar complex property of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) with this specific phase developed by DEWA in cooperation with ACWA Power. Construction has consisted of four phases so far. While the first three phases apply photovoltaic technology, the fourth one consists of a 100 MW central tower CSP technology and three plants of 200 MW parabolic trough CSP technology each. Abengoa will participate as the provider of CSP technology and constructing the solar field of these last three plants of CSP parabolic trough.

The key contribution that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will make to Dubai’s power model will be a key factor in transforming this country into an international hub for clean energy and a sustainable economy. Therefore, Abengoa will help Dubai to reach its goal of achieving 7 % of power output from non-polluting sources by the year 2020, a percentage which is to increase to 25 % by 2030, and 75 % by 2050.

This is the second CSP solar project that Abengoa undertakes in the Arab Emirates and serves to reaffirm the market’s confidence in Abengoa as a leader in developing solar thermal plants worldwide, having an installed global capacity which exceeds 2.3 GW, over 30 % of the world’s total capacity installed.

Abengoa, thanks to this new project, reinforces its position as a benchmark EPC company in Asia and the Middle East. In these areas, it has an extensive portfolio that includes recently awarded projects such as the Salalah desalination plant in Oman, where works are expected to begin in 2018; or Shuaibah III, which will be the largest desalination plant built by Abengoa, with 250,000 m3/day. In addition, Abengoa is currently involved in the construction of the largest hybrid solar-gas plant in the world, Waad Al-Shamal, as well as the railway electrification project of the Mecca-Medina high-speed train. Furthermore, it has also completed the construction of Shams 1, the largest solar plant in the Middle East, in Abu Dhabi, and a reverse osmosis desalination plant in Oman, among other projects.

http://helioscsp.com/abengoa-selected-as-the-technological-partner-in-the-construction-of-the-worlds-largest-concentrated-solar-power-complex-in-dubai/