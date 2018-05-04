Vestas surpasses 1 GW in order intake from Italian auctions

Vestas has received a 31 MW order for the supply and installation of nine V117-3.45 MW turbines for an undisclosed project in Italy. The project, which was won in Italy’s latest auction held in November 2016, takes Vestas’ order intake from the four Italian auctions since 2012 above 1 GW, underlining the company’s leadership in the country.

“The project takes Vestas past the 1 GW milestone for orders from Italian auctions, highlighting how our knowledge and expertise in auctions position Vestas as the wind energy leader in the country,” says Rainer Karan, General Manager of Vestas in Italy, Greece and the MENA region.

Turbine delivery is expected in the last quarter of 2018, with commissioning planned for the second quarter of 2019.

Eolica San Lupo Srl, a subsidiary company of long-term customer German-based BayWa AG, has placed an order for the San Lupo wind park. The project is located in the province of Benevento in southwestern Italy and was awarded at Italy’s last energy auction.

The order includes supply and installation of V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in Load Optimised Mode with a nominal rating of 3.0 MW. Turbine delivery is expected by the end of 2018 whilst commissioning is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019. The contract also includes a 15-year full scope Active Output Management (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“Vestas extensive experience in Italy and broad range of auction-related capabilities have been key in securing this order. Today, Vestas has more than 450 MW of turbines currently under construction in Italy, including three projects developed with BayWa AG, a truly valuable partner with whom we are pleased to work once again”, says Rainer Karan, General Manager for Vestas in Italy, Greece and the MENA region.

“Our relationship with Vestas is strong. They offer competitive solutions that support our company in delivering clean energy projects in due time, reinforcing our commitment to continue developing renewable energy use” says Alessandra Toschi, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Italia.

The San Lupo project strengthens Vestas’ market leading position in Italy, where the company celebrates its twentieth anniversary this year.