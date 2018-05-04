Senvion secures largest Indian 300 MW EPC project from Alfanar Company

Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has been awarded a 300 MW project by Alfanar – one of Middle East’s leading clean energy companies, to deliver the Bhuj Wind Project (part of Round 3 bidding from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited – a company of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India) in Gujarat, in a sign of growing emphasis on renewable energy in India.

The project scope will comprise supply and installation of 131 Senvion 2.3M120 turbines at 120m height and the full EPC scope including electrical and civil works. The project is slated to be commissioned within the next 18 months. The project scope also includes a 10-year comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) contract. When commissioned this project will generate enough clean power to supply the power needs of almost 290,000 Indian homes.

David Hardy, CSO of Senvion, said: “Alfanar and Senvion have a global strategic relationship to win together globally and success in India is a key demonstrator of the relationship. This win clearly demonstrates that Senvion has come of age in India for a long term play with the set-up of execution teams, production facilities, a operational service center and largest R&D center outside of its home base Germany. We expect a very busy time ahead in Indian market.’

Jamal M.Wadi, CEO of Alfanar Energy said: “As a key player in the power industry in the Middle East since 1976, our commitment to excellence has been instrumental in expanding alfanar’s portfolio and our geographical expansion, particularly in developing clean energy. India continues to be a promising market, particularly in its recent shift to renewable energy development made possible by the vision and support of the Government of India. The 300MW winning of the Bhuj Wind Project brings our total global portfolio in Solar, Wind and Waste to Energy projects to 1.4GW. Considering the expertise of Senvion, we look forward for a timely completion of the project.”

Wasim Mallouhi, General Manager, alfanar, added: “Efficiency and the sustainable performance of the turbines were our primary requirement from the EPC for this project. Further, with a strong strategic plan for India’s booming renewable market, we had to ensure that the EPC for this project had to be in capable hands and we are glad that Senvion could meet with our stringent demands.

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, said: “It is a very satisfying win as Alfanar and Senvion tied-up together upfront to win this project in a competitive auction. The success of such project depends on pre-engineering and optimization which helps not only in winning but in executing later which was done to win this project. The two team are now working relentlessly to meet the commissioning timelines and to build a world class project. Senvion is proud of its contribution towards the vision of Indian government to achieve 175GW of installed renewable power in the country by 2022.’