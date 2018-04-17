Saint Lucia`s first wind farm

The development of the St Lucia`s first wind farm earmarked for construction in Anse Cannot, Dennery is still on stream.

The project developer, Steve DeWolf of WindTex Energy, recently visited Saint Lucia and held fruitful discussions with Minister responsible for Energy, Hon. Stephenson King.

The meeting provided a platform to discuss and resolve challenges and barriers to continued development of the wind farm. It was also an opportunity for government to reaffirm its commitment to the development of wind energy.

A Cabinet Memorandum will be submitted and government is considering land acquisition, concessions and other contributions for the advancement of the project. The Energy Minister has assured that government will support the project once it redounds to the benefit of the ordinary man.

Citizens can expect greater advancements in wind development in the coming year.

There are approximately nine wind farms within the Caribbean region: Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Jamaica, Guadeloupe, the Dominican Republic, Nevis, Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.

In Aruba, the island’s wind farm accounts for as much as 20 percent of the island’s energy, with an output of 30 megawatts. Aruba is planning to reach 100 percent renewable energy by 2020.