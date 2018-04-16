Suzlon commissions 626 MW in FY18

Wind Energy Major, Suzlon Group, on Monday said that it has commissioned 626 MW of wind power projectsi n the financial year 2017-18 (FY18), the highest installations by any player duringthis fiscal.

With this, Suzlon has gained a market share of 35 per cent despite an extremely challenging year for the sector and several hurdles due to the transition from FIT to bidding regime.

As a result, the overall wind industry installations plummeted to 1,766 MW in FY18 (32 per cent of FY17 installations) due to stagnant volumes, uncertainty on PPAs and policy environment.

Suzlon’s achievement this fiscal year comes against the backdrop of a paradigm shift in the way wind business is conducted in India, with the advent of competitive bidding.

Suzlon’s agility to adapt quickly and efficiently to the changed market dynamics combined with technologically advanced products, project execution capabilities,

vertically integrated operations and pan-India presence helped it emerge victorious with highest installations in FY18.