Siemens Gamesa secures 77 MW wind power project with MidAmerican Energy in the U.S.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has been selected by MidAmerican Energy Company to supply turbines for an upcoming wind farm. The company will supply 25 SWT-2.625-120 and 5 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines, totalling 77 MW, with the option to add up to 5 additional SWT-2.625-120 wind turbines for a total capacity of 90 MW. The project is targeting commercial operation by December 2018. The blades will be manufactured at the Siemens Gamesa’s Fort Madison, Iowa facility, and the nacelles and hubs will be assembled at the Hutchinson, Kansas facility. The scope of this project also includes a 5-year service and maintenance agreement.

Since 2008, Siemens Gamesa and MidAmerican Energy have partnered for over 2.6 GW of installed wind power capacity in the United States.

“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with MidAmerican Energy while contributing to the green energy economy, right in our own backyard,” said José Antonio Miranda, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, CEO Onshore Americas. “This project is another example of how wind power continues to be a driver for local jobs and environmental sustainability.”

MidAmerican Energy announced its Wind XI project in 2016. This $3.6 billion project, when complete in 2019, will add up to 2,000 megawatts of capacity, and produce enough wind energy to power more than 840,000 average Iowa homes.

In total, Siemens Gamesa has provided turbines for more than 150 project sites with an output capacity of close to 18 GW in the U.S., enough energy to power over five million average homes, and has a strong U.S. footprint consisting of manufacturing, service and offices.