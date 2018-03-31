Vestas secures first order for V120-2.2 MW from Indian auction win

Long-term customer Powerica Limited has placed the first V120-2.2 MW order globally for the 50 MW power project in Bhatel Wind Farm in Gujarat state. The project was awarded as part of the state-level wind power auction in Gujarat concluded in December 2017.

The V120-2.2 MW is latest extension of Vestas’ 2 MW platform, making the order another step forward for one of the most widely installed platforms in the history of wind energy. V120-2.2 MW is specifically designed for markets like India where it offers optimised energy production in medium to low wind with higher turbulence conditions.

The order also includes a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution and a 15-year full-scope Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Turbine delivery is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2018, whilst commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2019.

“This order strengthens our relationship with Powerica Limited further and by ordering the first V120-2.2 MW turbines globally for the Bhatel Wind Farm, we are together setting a new benchmark for levelised cost of energy at park level. We continue to offer our most advanced solutions in India which together with our broad range of capabilities and close collaboration with Indian customers provide a strong foundation for being successful in auctions”, says Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“For more than 10 years, Vestas has been a partner for Powerica Limited for its wind energy projects in India. Powerica will be the first company in India to use Vestas’ V120-2.2 MW turbines and we are confident to commission the project as per schedule”, says Naresh Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director, Powerica Limited

The order follows last year’s record order intake for Vestas in India of more than 600 MW, which was the company’s highest in one year since pioneering the Indian wind energy market in 1986. The wind power plant has an estimated annual production of 183,960 MWh, which can cover the annual electricity consumption of around 1.2 million urban electricity consumers in India.