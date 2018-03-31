Non-emergency use of Section 202(c) authority will hurt consumers

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement in response to FirstEnergy Solutions’ appeal for the U.S. Department of Energy to invoke Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act to keep uneconomic power plants running:

“Americans enjoy affordable, reliable electricity thanks to well-functioning markets and a robust energy supply. Consumers will suffer higher electricity rates if Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, a law intended to be used narrowly during national emergencies, is misused to prop up failing power plants in the name of “resilience”. There is no emergency and the question of resilience is appropriately being considered in the ongoing FERC proceeding. We urge the Department of Energy to reject FirstEnergy Solutions’ request.” – Amy Farrell, Senior Vice President, Government and Public Affairs, AWEA.

