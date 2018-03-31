Vestas secures 159 MW order in the U.S.

Terra-Gen has placed an order for 159 MW of V117-3.45 MW turbines delivered in Power Optimised Mode to 3.6 MW for the Voyager II wind project in California. The project, including previously purchased 4 MW platform PTC components, has a total size of 193 MW.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a five-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM5000) service agreement, Vestas’ full-scope service package maximizing uptime and energy production. Delivery will begin in the second quarter 2018.

“We’re pleased to build our portfolio with Terra-Gen and expand the 4 MW footprint in North America”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada, “The Voyager II project will deliver low-cost wind energy to consumers, all while enhancing the reliability and resiliency of the grid. Vestas is proud to deliver its industry leading technology to this project that will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic benefits, including landowner lease payments, tax payments, and long-term secure jobs.”

With the vast majority of major wind turbine components domestically sourced, wind turbine manufacturing is a significant driver of growth for American manufacturing. In 2017, Vestas spent more than USD 1.4 billion across its U.S. based supply chain – with U.S. based companies – to support the production, transport, and operation of wind turbines.

Since its debut, over 17,000 MW of 4MW platform turbines have been installed globally.