The wind power made 32.9% in March in Spain

Renewables reached 56.6% of electricity generation in Spain in March, with wind energy accounting for 32.9%, 2.3% for photovoltaics and 0.9% for concentrated solar power.

The peninsular demand for electric power in March is estimated at 22,111 GWh, 4.7% higher than that registered in the same month of the previous year. If the effects of the calendar and temperatures are taken into account, the peninsular demand for electric power has grown by 5.1% compared to March 2017.

Generation from January to March 2018



In the first quarter of 2018, the peninsular demand for electric power is estimated at 66,020 GWh, 2.9% more than in 2017. Once the influence of the calendar and temperatures has been corrected, the demand for electric power is 2% higher than the one registered in the previous year.

With information to date, the production of wind origin in the first 28 days of the month of March reaches 6,937 GWh, 62.7% higher than the same period last year, and accounts for 32.9% of the Total production.

To date and according to estimated data, generation from renewable energy sources represents 56.6% of production.

77.7% of electricity production this month comes from technologies that do not emit CO2.