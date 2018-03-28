Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner (CIP) has placed an order for 135 MW of Vestas 126-3.45 MW wind turbines

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner (CIP) has placed an order for 135 MW of V126-3.45 MW wind turbines, their second order with Vestas in the U.S., for the Blue Cloud Wind Project in Texas. Underlining Vestas’ ability to maximise customers’ return on investment across wind energy assets’ entire lifetime, Vestas will service Blue Cloud Wind Project for 25 years. Including previously purchased PTC components, the Blue Cloud Wind Project has a total capacity of 148.4 MW.

The 25-year service agreement is an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement: Vestas’ full-scope service package designed to maximize uptime and energy production. With the 25-year term, CIP is ensuring optimized performance for the lifetime of the project.

”Vestas has proven itself during the construction of Bearkat I, and we are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Blue Cloud. We are keen to further expand our footprint in the U.S. in cooperation with Vestas”, says Christian Skakkebaek, Senior Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.

“This is Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners’ second equity investment in wind in the U.S. and with a service contract lasting a quarter of a century also a strong testament to the partnership we are building and the trust our customers have in our service offerings”, said Chris Brown, President of Vestas’ sales and service division in the United States and Canada. “At the same time, the order expands the 4 MW platform’s footprint in the U.S., highlighting the platforms’ momentum in North America, and Vestas’ product diversity and flexibility.

Vestas will supply and commission the turbines, with delivery expected to begin in the second quarter of 2018, and commissioning planned for the end of 2018.

With more than 22,600 MW installed and 22,000 wind jobs, Texas leads the nation in wind energy deployment and employment, and is the sixth largest producer of wind – in the world.