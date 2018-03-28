New onshore wind power projects in Germany: Siemens Gamesa announces five orders including 20 wind turbines

New orders for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) from Germany: The company will equip a total of five wind farms with its onshore wind turbines. For project locations in eastern and northern Germany, orders have been placed for a total of 20 turbines. Products from the manufacturer’s wide product portfolio will be deployed. The total capacity adds up to around 52.3 megawatts (MW).

In the Brandenburg Elbe-Elster area, SGRE will extend the existing wind farm of its customer, the Kiel-based developer Getproject by ten turbines. The new units of the type SG 2.1-114 with a rotor diameter of 114 meters are scheduled to go into operation in 2018. Siemens Gamesa will also act as a service provider covering maintenance over a period of 20 years.

The developer WIND-projekt in Börgerende near Rostock relies on SGRE technology as well for its Papenhagen wind farm: Three SWT-3.2-113 turbines will provide a capacity of 9.6 MW within the project located in north-east Germany. Another two turbines of types SWT-3.15-142/ SWT-DD-142 have been ordered by WIND-Projekt for its wind farm Hof Tatschow in the same region. The turbine duo will also be connected to the grid in late summer. Siemens Gamesa, the Siemens branch office in Rostock and WIND-Projekt are working closely together on the project. Joint research and surveying activities accompany the planning and implementation phase. The customer signed a full-service contract with Siemens Gamesa covering a period of 20 years.

SGRE technology is also being deployed to Mutzschen, Saxony: In late summer 2018 a 3.6 MW turbine of the type SWT-3.6-130 will reinforce the turbine fleet of BMV Energie, a municipal partner company of e.disnatur in Potsdam. The operator also signed a full maintenance contract for 20 years.

In the Bremen district of Hemelingen, a new wind farm with a capacity of 12.8 MW will be built by summer 2018 – consisting of four SWT-3.2-113 turbines. Siemens Gamesa will install two of the turbines on towers with 115 meters hub height and a further two on towers with a height of 92.5 meters to meet air traffic control requirements and reduce shadowing effects. The Bremen based operator Energiekontor has mandated the company with the service over a period of 20 years.

“Today, maximum plant efficiency for the most diverse site conditions is more important than ever to succeed in onshore projects,” says Gunnar Liehr, heading Germany, Austria and Switzerland region at Siemens Gamesa. “We are therefore pleased to be able to offer highly economical solutions, meeting individual project requirements with our broad range of products. Thanks to differentiated technology options our customers’ projects become profitable investments – even under the increased cost pressure of the auction market.”

Siemens Gamesa currently has approximately 1,700 onshore wind turbines in operation in Germany with a combined capacity of more than 2.2 GW.