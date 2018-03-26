Vestas customer Fri-El Spa has through its subsidiaries Fri-El Albareto S.R.L and Green Energy Sardegna S.R.L., placed two new orders for the installation of 51 MW in Emilia Romagna and Sardinia. Both projects were awarded at the 800 MW auction held in Italy in late 2016. With this new order, Vestas has won more than 950 MW of orders from the four Italian auctions since 2012.

Located in Emilia Romagna, the Albareto project comprises supply and installation of six V117-3.3 MW turbines, whilst the Medio Campidano wind power plant consists of 14 V110-2.0 MW turbine delivered in 2.2 MW Power Optimised Mode, optimising energy production in the site’s low-wind conditions.

Highlighting Vestas’ leadership in Italiy and the long-standing relationship with Fri-El as key to signing these new orders, General Manager for Vestas in Italy, Greece and the MENA region, Rainer Karan, said: “Vestas’ broad range of auction-related capabilities and Fri-El Spa’s trust in us allowed us to enter the negotiation early in the process, which proved to be the key differentiator in building a winning bid at the auction”.

The orders also include a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract. Turbine delivery for both projects is expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.

https://www.evwind.com/2018/03/26/energia-eolica-en-italia-aerogeneradores-de-vestas-para-un-parque-eolico/

https://www.evwind.es/2018/03/26/wind-energy-in-italy-vestas-wind-turbines-for-a-wind-farm-2/62949