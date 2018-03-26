Nordex awarded 21.6-MW contract by PNE Wind

The Nordex Group has received a new order from PNE Wind AG. The project entails the installation of six N131/3600 turbines at the “Gerdau” wind farm. The turbines will be installed close to the German town of Uelzen this autumn, after which Nordex will provide service for up to 20 years. PNE was awarded the permit in the first round of tenders in 2018.

The order is the first calldown under a framework contract signed last year for a total volume of around 140 megawatts which is to go on line in Germany by 2020. For most of the projects, PNE Wind has opted for the N149/4.0-4.5 turbines, which will be going into volume production in 2019.

The contract will take effect step by step when the other projects are awarded in the upcoming tendering rounds and construction permits are granted under the German Federal Noise Protection Act. Moreover, the contract is to be broadened to include foreign projects.