Senvion secures 23.8 MW Wakami wind farm contract in Japan

Senvion, a leading global manufacturer of wind turbines, has signed a contract to supply and service seven Senvion 3.4M104 turbines for the Wakami Wind Farm developed by Japan Wind Development Co., Ltd. (JWD) and Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES). The turbines have a hub height of 80 meters, and have been specially designed to ensure the wind farm can handle potential seismic or extreme wind conditions typical of the Akita Prefecture located in northern Japan and meet the exacting requirements of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

Raymond Gilfedder, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion Australia and responsible for the Asia Pacific region, said: “We are delighted to be working with JWD and MES to deliver the Wakami Wind Farm. This contract is an important milestone in Senvion’s strategy to expand its operations in the Asia-Pacific Region and demonstrates our long term commitment to the Japanese market. Looking to the future, Senvion will continue to develop and expand its product portfolio, so that we can meet the needs of our customers in our key markets.”

Wind farm owner, JWD, has over 330 megawatts of installed wind generating capacity across Japan. John Popham, Deputy General Manager, President’s Office of JWD said: “Senvion’s technology is well suited to the Wakami wind farm site. Senvion’s design team located in Germany, Australia and on the ground in Japan, worked hard to ensure that the project can handle extreme conditions and that it meets the strict criteria required of wind farms in Japan.”

Tamehisa Yamaguchi, General manager of Project Dept. 1 Energy Solutions Div. Engineering Headquarters from MES, the EPC Contractor for the project said: “This is an exciting time for the wind energy market in Japan. This project marks the first time that we have worked with Senvion to deliver a wind farm and we are looking forward to developing this partnership and achieving a successful collaboration for the Wakami wind farm. ”

Senvion is highly committed to the Japanese wind energy market and has had an established local office in Tokyo supported by a highly experienced local team since 2003. Senvion recently delivered the 3-turbine Mitane-Hamada Wind Farm located in the northern prefecture of Akita and continues to provide operations and maintenance support and spare parts to its fleet of 71 turbines located across Japan with an installed capacity of 124MW.